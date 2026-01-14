A 25 year old woman has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a food delivery driver on Tuesday evening in the Limassol village of Erimi, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, a delivery driver was signalled to stop while delivering an order.

He was pushed by an individual who took a sum of money from him.

Four additional people then approached and took the food order.

All five suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The woman was arrested by a court warrant as part of the ongoing investigation.

Episkopi police station is continuing enquiries into the case.