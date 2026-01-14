President Nikos Christodoulides’ monthly salary is €14,401 per month as of January, the treasury announced on Wednesday.

After tax, he earns €9,145 a month, and while his gross salary is the highest in the public sector, his take-home pay is less than that of attorney-general George Savvides, his assistant Savvas Angelides, and all judges on the Supreme Court.

They all earn €13,531 gross per month and take home €9,207 per month, with this discrepancy being explained by the fact that Christodoulides pays more than €21,808 in “yearly pre-tax deductions”, while those earning €13,531 per month all pay less than €10,000 in such deductions.

However, the treasury did not define what those deductions are.

The next-highest monthly earners are appeals court judges, all of whom earn €12,121 per month and take home €8,331 per month, while House president Annita Demetriou earns €11,456 per month and takes home €7,461 per month.

Her take-home salary is €5 per month higher than those of district court judges, who earn €10,712 per month and take home €7,456 per month.

Competition protection commission chairwoman Eva Pantzari is the next-highest earner, with a salary of €10,696 per month and take-home pay worth €7,366 per month.

She earns more than a number of high-profile figures, including police chief Themistos Arnaoutis, auditor-general Andreas Papaconstantinou, and accountant-general Andreas Antoniades, who all earn the same €10,696 per month but take home just €7,172 per month

Permanent secretaries of all ministries and deputy ministries all also earn €10,696 per month and take home €7,172 per month

Further down the list are ministers, deputy ministers, and government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, who earn €9,343 per month and take home €6,078 per month.

Letymbiotis’ deputy, Yiannis Antoniou, earns €5,288 per month and takes home €3,787.