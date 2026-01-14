The foreign ministry late on Tuesday night warned all Cypriot citizens in Iran to leave the country immediately, with it widely reported that more than 2,000 people have been killed as the government there attempts to crack down on growing demonstrations.

The ministry said it “advises Cypriot citizens to avoid all travel to Iran due to the current internal security situation and the increased risk of regional escalation”.

“In addition, Cypriot citizens present there are urged to leave the country immediately while commercial flights are still operating,” it said.

Additionally, it advised Cypriots in Iran to “avoid all gatherings and demonstrations, remain vigilant, and closely monitor developments and information from international and local media, and implement maximum security measures”.

In case of emergency, they can also contact the Cypriot embassy in Tehran, which is located at 9 Mahmoud Razi Street, Reza Ali Hosseini Street, Zaferanieh, 1988934611.

The embassy can also be contacted by telephone at (+98) 212 217 99 13, and by email at [email protected].

The ministry in Nicosia is also contactable by telephone at (+357) 22 651113 on weekdays between 8.30am and 3.30pm, and its crisis management department can be contacted at (+357) 22 801000 or (+357) 22 651295 during the same hours.

Outside of those hours, the ministry’s emergency contact number is (+357) 97 775998.

Protests in Iran have now been ongoing for more than two and a half weeks, with the government having shut the country’s internet off six days ago in an attempt to kerb demonstrators’ ability to organise.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump has said his country will take “very strong action” if the Iranian government starts to execute people for taking part in the protests.

France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom have all also summoned Iranian ambassadors in protest over the crackdown.