PwC Cyprus hosted a Cyprus–India AI event in Nicosia this week, bringing together business and academic leaders to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration and its role in innovation and growth.

PwC Cyprus hosted the event ‘Driving Innovation and Growth’ on Wednesday January 14, at the PwC Experience Center, as part of the Cyprus–India AI Impact Pre-Summit.

Held under the auspices of the High Commission of India in Nicosia, the event brought together over 100 leaders from the public sector, business and academia to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can transform industries, stimulate growth, foster innovation and strengthen bilateral collaboration, according to its statement.

Against this backdrop, the summit commenced with opening remarks from Philippos Soseilos, CEO and Chairman of PwC Cyprus, Manish, High Commissioner of India in Nicosia, and Demetris Skourides, Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology of Cyprus.

In his welcoming speech, Soseilos thanked High Commissioner Manish and his team for their support and said that PwC Cyprus sees AI as “a transformative force that fosters sustainable growth and enhances human potential”.

Together, he added, “we can leverage AI’s potential to drive economic growth, enhance efficiency, and create new opportunities” across Banking and Finance, Shipping and Maritime, Retail and Distribution and manufacturing sectors.

PwC, he noted, is dedicated to building “an AI-driven future that upholds ethical principles and complies with regulatory standards”.

Manish welcomed all stakeholders from the business and academic sectors and emphasised the transformative role of AI in shaping global economies.

He said “India is leveraging AI to accelerate innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen governance, while ensuring ethical deployment and inclusivity.”

Manish, High Commissioner of India in Nicosia

At the same time, he emphasised India’s commitment to international collaboration, inviting Cypriot institutions, businesses and startups to participate in joint AI ventures, knowledge exchanges and innovation partnerships.

Meanwhile, Skourides discussed and highlighted the AI-first strategy for the economic growth of Cyprus and stressed the need to leverage AI solutions for business productivity and efficiency.

This was followed by a keynote presentation by Subhash Jangla, First Secretary at the High Commission of India, offering insights into the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026 and India’s national strategy for AI-led development.

Two high-level panel discussions then sparked engaging dialogue around the practical application and strategic potential of AI.

The first, titled ‘AI’s Role in Shaping Tomorrow’s Business Landscape’, featured senior executives from Island Oil, Bank of Cyprus, Alpha Bank Cyprus and Eurobank Limited, who discussed the opportunities and challenges that AI adoption can provide.

The discussion was moderated by Chrysilios Pelekanos, partner at PwC Cyprus and president of the Cyprus–India Business Association.

In parallel, the second panel, ‘Shaping Cyprus as a Global AI Hub through Academic Synergies’, explored how collaboration between academic institutions and industry can catalyse innovation.

Speakers included faculty from the University of Nicosia Medical School, the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo and Neapolis University Paphos.

The session was coordinated by Alakh Verma, Strategic Advisor on AI and Digital Transformation at PwC Cyprus.

In his closing remarks, Andreas Yiasemides, Clients and Markets Leader and CEO-elect of PwC Cyprus, referred to the importance of the AI Global Impact Pre-Summit in connecting Cyprus and India, noting that “the event paves the way for the Global Summit in New Delhi and stronger collaboration between the two regions”.

PwC, he added, is committed to supporting “responsible AI adoption that fosters trust, transparency, and sustainable growth across sectors”, with the partnership aiming to drive innovation for inclusive, lasting impact.

The event concluded with a networking session, where participants from across sectors discussed potential partnerships and follow-up initiatives in the lead-up to the India AI Impact Summit 2026.