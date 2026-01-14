The number of bounced cheques in Cyprus declined further in 2025, falling to 213, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

This compares with 300 in 2024, 356 in 2023 and 473 in 2022, based on CBC data related to the Central Information Register (CIR).

Despite the lower volume, the total value of outstanding cheques increased slightly in 2025, reaching €630.2 thousand, up from €617.9 thousand in 2024.

In earlier years, the value of bounced cheques stood at €1.8 million in 2023 and €1.5 million in 2022.

The CBC also reported a decline in the number of persons registered in the CRI. A total of 113 individuals were recorded in 2025, down from 202 in 2024.

Of those registered, 39 concerned legal entities, compared with 77 the previous year.

In addition, 28 natural persons were recorded, slightly lower than the 32 listed in 2024.

Finally, the number of natural persons controlling legal entities also fell sharply, dropping to 46 in 2025 from 93 a year earlier.