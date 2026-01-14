Airlines for Europe (A4E), the European Regions Airline Association (ERA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA have expressed deep concern over the European Parliament’s latest push to weaken consumer choice and damage the competitiveness of the European aviation industry, in a joint statement.

The statement follows a vote by the European Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism (TRAN), which decided to stick with its toughest demands to overhaul EU air passenger rights rules.

This comes despite evidence, it notes, that consumers prefer to prioritise choice, value for money and punctual air transport services over additional compensation and other elements that would add costs to their tickets.

EU261 already offers air transport consumer protections that create the heaviest burdens on airlines in the world without delivering the value that consumers are looking for.

The statement adds that the European Commission’s intention in revising EU261 was to rebalance elements of that protection, supporting the consumer while also meeting the needs of a modern and competitive air transport network for Europe.

It also says that airlines and their passengers share a common goal. A strong aviation network that offers connectivity, value for money and services that perform as promised.

However, it adds that further financial and operational burdens do not address the root causes of travel disruption — such as infrastructure and air traffic management (ATM) constraints, while threatening the affordability of air travel and the choice and competitiveness of transport to, from and across the EU.

In that context, the airline groups highlight a number of critical concerns.

The statement refers to the absence of an impact assessment, at a time when the EU is facing a broader competitiveness crisis.

Proposing additional cost burdens on airlines and consumers without understanding their impact on ticket prices and route viability is described as reckless.

It also mentions that the approach contradicts passenger preferences. Passengers consistently report that they prefer to arrive late rather than not at all, particularly in peripheral areas where no other forms of travel are available.

The present three-hour threshold for compensation, it says, is not enough time to fly in a replacement aircraft and crew, while raising the threshold to match airlines’ operational needs would allow delayed aircraft to depart faster, a key element which the TRAN Committee is said to be dismissing.

The statement further refers to proposals relating to carry-on luggage, noting that these have been developed without any analysis of their impact on airline operations, including limited onboard capacity, the potential for additional delays and heavier flights with higher emissions.

It also adds that proposals to adopt a non-exhaustive list of extraordinary circumstances fail to take into account the reality of operating flights safely and efficiently.

A4E, ERA and IATA urge EU decision-makers to maintain a more realistic stance. EU261 already costs airlines and passengers €8.1 billion per year, the statement says, adding that the priority should be to clarify the rules, keep flying accessible to all and keep Europe connected.