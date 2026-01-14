The Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) marked its annual social contribution this week by extending financial support to charitable foundations across the city and district of Limassol, continuing a practice that has become a steady part of its work beyond business, according to its announcement.

In that context, the initiative was emphasised at a small gathering where representatives of the foundations met with the chamber’s leadership.

Addressing those present, Evel’s president Andreas Tsouloftas spoke about the everyday realities faced by vulnerable groups and the role local organisations play in supporting people when they need it most.

At the same time, those representing the foundations briefly outlined their activities and the challenges they continue to face, while also thanking the chamber for its ongoing support, which they said makes a tangible difference to their ability to deliver social services.

More broadly, the event also reflected a wider approach to corporate social responsibility that Evel has steadily developed over recent years.

In 2025, the organisation continued to position itself as an example of how entrepreneurship can be closely linked with social contribution, moving beyond one-off gestures to a more sustained engagement with the community.

Within that framework, environmental responsibility remains central to the effort. It operates as a certified ‘Green Office’ and ‘Zero Waste Office’, while regularly organising beach clean-ups in cooperation with member companies and the Deputy Ministry of Shipping.

Alongside this, it has supported initiatives such as the promotion of the Kyriacos Hamboullas Industrial Museum, linking sustainability with cultural heritage.

Beyond environmental action, the organisation has maintained a strong focus on social support, contributing to initiatives such as the Limassol municipality’s ‘Christmas Love Packages’, restoration works at the Ayios Stephanos Foundation and maritime literacy and technical education programmes in local schools.

At the same time, its involvement extends into sport and sustainable mobility, most visibly through the co-organisation of the Limassol Marathon and activities aimed at encouraging more sustainable ways of moving around the city, while also creating space for businesses to engage more meaningfully with social issues.

Taken together, these initiatives reflect an approach that treats corporate social responsibility not as a box-ticking exercise, but as an ongoing relationship with the community, one that combines business activity with social and cultural contribution, and gradually builds trust, cohesion and long-term impact.