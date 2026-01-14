The foreign ministry expressed its disappointment on Wednesday over “the tendency of the UN to maintain an equal distance approach, resulting in the inaccurate and selective depiction of the realities on the ground” in Cyprus.

Commenting on the UN chief’s reports on his good offices mission and Unficyp, the foreign ministry said it looked forward to the implementation of the agreements reached and a new meeting in its enlarged format under UN auspices, with the aim to resume talks for a Cyprus settlement.

The foreign ministry welcomed the UN secretary-general’s commitment to continue his efforts to resume negotiations, with the goal of achieving a viable and comprehensive solution based on the agreed framework and UN Security Council resolutions.

“We share the secretary-general’s contentment and the importance given to the fact that substantial discussions on core aspects of the Cyprus issue have taken place for the first time in five years”, the foreign ministry said.

It pointed out that “true progress can only be achieved through such discussions for all core aspects of the Cyprus issue”.

Regarding the violation of the buffer zone by the Turkish army, particularly in Denia, the ministry expressed its “disappointment over the longstanding tendency of the UN to maintain an equal distance approach, resulting in the inaccurate and selective depiction of the realities on the ground as these are caused by the Turkish occupation and the methodology followed by the occupying forces, undermining the effort for the creation of a climate of trust”.

The ministry said it respected Unficyp’s role to ensure normal living conditions, the respect and unhindered exercise of property rights, and the development of civilian activities in the buffer zone, and that it looked forward “to the continuation of the close cooperation and coordination with Unficyp to that effect”.

It furthermore said the UN report on Unficyp should clearly highlight Turkey’s “responsibilities both in relation to the living conditions of the enclaved as well as on the issue of the missing persons”.