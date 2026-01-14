InterMaritime Shipmanagement, headquartered in Limassol, has announced the appointment of Erwin Derlagen as Senior Technical Director, strengthening the company’s executive leadership and technical capabilities.

According to the announcement, Erwin Derlagen brings more than 40 years of senior maritime and technical leadership experience, combining extensive seagoing expertise with long-standing shore-based executive management.

Having progressed from Marine Engineer to Chief Engineer, and later into senior leadership roles, he has overseen diverse international fleets and complex operations across multiple regions, building a strong track record in operational excellence, safety, and reliability.

Prior to joining InterMaritime Shipmanagement, he held a number of executive technical leadership positions, with responsibility for fleet performance, technical governance, and strategic development.

In parallel, he has also been deeply involved in industry representation and policy development. In that context, Derlagen served for more than a decade as Chair of the Marine, Technical, and Environmental Advisory Committees of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, while also acting as a board member of the Chamber.

At the same time, he is currently a member of BIMCO’s Marine Environment Committee and is actively involved in several ICS committees, as well as task forces of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA), contributing to the advancement of technical, safety, and environmental standards across the shipping industry. He holds an Executive ‘Blue’ MBA in Shipping and Logistics from Copenhagen Business School.

In his new role at InterMaritime Shipmanagement, Derlagen will play a central role in shaping and advancing the company’s technical strategy.

In particular, the focus will be on strengthening operational resilience, enhancing fleet reliability, and embedding high-ranking technical standards that support consistent service delivery.

Overall, the appointment of Erwin Derlagen as Senior Technical Director marks a significant step in reinforcing InterMaritime Shipmanagement’s technical leadership at executive level, as the company continues to strengthen its operational framework and technical governance across its global fleet.