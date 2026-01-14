Messages of condolence from outside Cyprus rolled in on Wednesday for late president George Vassiliou, with Greece and the United Kingdom the first to express their sadness at his passing.

Greek President Constantine Tassoulas described Vassiliou as “a visionary and a Europeanist who left behind a rich political legacy”.

Vassiliou, he said, was “a political leader who worked tirelessly for the prosperity, security, and European perspective of Cyprus, for the defence of the rights of the Greek Cypriot community, for the resolution of the Cyprus problem, the end of the illegal Turkish occupation, and the reunification of the island”.

“I express my sincere condolences to the brotherly Cypriot people, to the government of the Republic of Cyprus, and to his family and loved ones,” he said.

The British high commission in Nicosia said it was “deeply saddened to learn of the death” of Vassiliou.

“We pass on our heartfelt condolences to his family, his loved ones, and to his many friends in Cyprus and across the world. May he rest in peace,” he said.

Later on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had “with sadness” learned of Vassiliou’s passing.

“A man with a vision, he modernised Cyprus, advanced its peace process, and paved its way into our union. He was a true European. My heartfelt condolences go to his family and all of Cyprus,” she said.

European parliament president Roberta Metsola said Vassiliou’s passing constitutes “a real loss for Cyprus and Europe”, and said that he was “a political leader who paved the way for Cyprus’ accession to the European Union and worked tirelessly for peace and modernisation”.

She offered her “sincere condolences” to Vassiliou’s family and “to the people of Cyprus”.