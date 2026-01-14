Cyprus could have a new central prison the earliest in four years, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris said on Wednesday, clarifying that the new institution would be built outside urban areas.

Speaking during a meeting with the House legal affairs committee, Fitiris also said the police would continue to crack down on crime and that the “Cypriot FBI” – an organised crime division within the police – would be ready to run “very soon”.

Fitiris said he had been visiting the central prison in Nicosia to see the situation for himself.

“We want to crack down on organised crime, which has reached enormous proportions,” he said.

Referring to the building itself, Fitiris said it could not meet the demands of the 21st century and was “overcrowded”.

He added that a location has been found for a new central prison and its construction may take four or more years.

The minister said prior to commencement, he would be speaking with the locals to explain the benefits they stand to gain from the prison being in their area.

Diko MP Christiana Erotokritou said the sense of safety among the public was diminishing. Ecologists’ Movement MP Charalambos Theopemptou said that abroad one could see police officers in town, while for Cyprus this was not true.

Fitiris assured that checks have been stepped up over the past weeks and that the police were cracking down on crime.

He added that the police would be able to invest in technology through European funds and programmes to assist them in their work.

The justice minister pointed out that a committee has already been appointed to set measurable criteria for police officers and stop them taking “excessive sick leave”.

He also spoke of rewarding police officers for their work by gaining credits for promotions.

“Those serving on the frontline should not be the same as those working in offices, in supportive services. Those working in difficult wings cannot be paid the same as those in the supportive services,” Fitiris explained.

During the meeting, MPs expressed their support to the upgrading of police work and Dipa MP Alekos Tryfonides said police officers should not be allowed to run for election, unless they resigned, as they could not be considered the same as civil servants.

MPs also raised the issue of erotic messages being sent from staff in the central prison, to which Fitiris responded that this and other issues were being referred to the authorities. “That is how the state should operate. Everyone should do their job according to the regulations providing for its existence and authority,” he added.