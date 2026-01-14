Aradippou has a new venue for art and music: Gallery Sessions. In a space surrounded by paintings and art, a new series of live music nights has been bringing together local musicians and the Larnaca region’s music lovers.

Since October, Gallery Sessions on Makarios Avenue has hosted Kontovourkis & Co., the Vassilis Philippou trio and Andria Prokopa, and this month, the contemporary local trio Nabu Pera is getting ready to perform live there on January 24.

Their performance arrives after the trio’s debut album Soundscapes of Nicosia has been nominated for the Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik, a prestigious music critics’ award in Germany, in the Electronic & Experimental category.

Demetris Yiasemides, Natasa Hadjiandreou and Savvas Thoma make up the band and their music is influenced by the traditional music of the wider Eastern Mediterranean, contemporary classical music, as well as electronic music.

Their debut album is a vast array of natural and electronic sounds where listeners are transported in the streets of Nicosia. Flute ambient melodies, vibraphone dreamy harmonies, electrifying percussion dialogues, polyrhythms, Anatolian vocals and electronic beats are all on display in Nabu Pera’s sound world and soon they will bring their immersive sonic experience to Aradippou.

Gallery Sessions: Nabu Pera

Local trio performs live. January 24. Gallery Sessions, 44 Achibishop Makariou Avenue, Aradippou. 8.30pm. €15 including wine. €10 for under 18-year-olds. Tel: 96-792288, [email protected]