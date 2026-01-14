In light of international developments, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos is in contact with his EU and US counterparts, identifying the need to intensify the dialogue between the two, albeit in “a different framework” as it is “not business as usual”.

Kombos was speaking in Nicosia where he and Deputy European Affairs Minister Marilena Raouna outlined the country’s EU presidency priorities to journalists accredited in Brussels and currently visiting the island.

The presidency’s slogan “an autonomous EU, open to the world”, Kombos said, was “a motto that reflects the political environment in which we find ourselves – one defined by the simultaneous unfolding of multiple crises, ranging from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and the situation in Gaza after October 7, to Iran in light of developments in recent hours, and the situation in Venezuela,” he explained.

Kombos also referred to developments in the Red Sea, Somalia and Yemen. “All of these are taking place at the same time, while we are constantly facing the risks of radicalisation, competition and war,” he said.

He described the situation as exceptionally complex, noting that it was within this context that the Republic of Cyprus was taking its first steps as holder of the Presidency.

Kombos pointed out that, geographically, Cyprus was very close to some of these conflicts.

He added that he was in contact with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas in an effort “to assist as much as possible, institutionally, in fulfilling the responsibilities associated with the European Union’s external policy”.

The foreign minister said it was necessary to intensify the dialogue between the EU and the US.

“We believe that the European Union should not decouple from the United States. At the same time, we must be realistic and pragmatic in recognising that this is not business as usual. It is a different framework,” he added.

The EU must seek to increase its autonomy, but “this does not necessarily mean doing so at the expense of our existing, strong relationships”, Kombos said.

Referring to relations with countries of the Middle East, he stressed that they are potential partners from the perspective of competitiveness and the EU’s economic expansion. He explained that this could, to some extent, offset a potential gap created by the way the United States has approached trade in recent times.

On Ukraine, Kombos said it was “the foremost issue that we, as a collective European Union, must address”.

Whether this concerns sanctions packages or any other type of measures, Cyprus firmly believes that its role is to facilitate and promote this process, he said.

Referring to the Middle East, Kombos said Cyprus has been one of the few countries to maintain excellent strategic relations with key players in the Arab world, such as Egypt, Jordan, the UAE and Israel.

This, he explained, was the result of geography, history and the maturation of productive diplomatic ties and relationships.

Regarding Iran, Kombos said developments were being closely monitored and that Cyprus had already carried out consultations, particularly due to the “threats received in relation to the British bases on the island”.

“There is serious concern about developments on the ground, and this is something I am working on with colleagues. Naturally, we are interested in how we can move forward. There are currently discussions in Brussels regarding sanctions and other measures,” he added.