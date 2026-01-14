President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday described former President George Vassiliou as a universal citizen, expressing his condolences to the family.

Vassiliou died overnight on Tuesday his family said on Wedesday.

“It is with sadness that I learned of the death of former President of the Republic George Vassiliou, whose name was synonymous with the effort for economic development of our country, social progress of our people, and modernisation of the Cypriot state in all areas,” Christodoulides said.

Recognising Vassiliou’s profound impact on the island, he lauded his pivotal contributions to the promotion of the Cypriot economy, developing higher education in the Republic by founding the University of Cyprus and emphasised his decisive role in Cyprus’ accession to the European Union.

“Until the end of his life he was committed to the effort to resolve the Cyprus problem and reunify our country,” Christodoulides said.

He added that Cyprus had lost “a universal citizen, who expanded our country’s international footprint”, expressing his feelings of appreciation, respect and gratitude as he bid him farewell.

I send my honest condolences to his wife, children and grandchildren, Christodoulides concluded.

He will chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday afternoon to decide on what honours to bestow on the former president.