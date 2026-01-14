Novél restaurant, Lefkara

We were staying in Lefkara village and had deliberately decided not to set alarms or rush ourselves in the morning. No early breakfast, no hotel buffet, just a proper lie-in and the idea that we’d find something nice once we were up and about. By the time we eventually surfaced, in time for a late breakfast, and we fancied going somewhere that felt a little more considered than grabbing something on the go.

After a bit of searching, Novél kept coming up. It’s the restaurant inside The Agora Hotel, and it looked like exactly the kind of place we were in the mood for. We called to check until what time breakfast was served: 10:30am. Close, but doable.

When we arrived, it dawned on us that although we’d phoned about timings, we probably should have asked about availability too as it looked full when we arrived, although closer inspection showed there was plenty of space.

Even though there are tables outside next to the pool, we were led inside. Because we arrived late, we asked how long breakfast service ran for. The answer was reassuring. We knew that breakfast was coming to an end but there was no sense of being hurried out. Even so, we ordered straight away.

The brunch menu is fairly concise and clearly aimed at an egg-loving audience. Almost every dish revolves around eggs in one form or another. Benedicts, Omelette, shakshouka, eggs any style with sides. There isn’t really a big, hearty breakfast option in the traditional sense, no English breakfast or any kind of a twist that could potentially celebrate Cypriot cuisine in the form of a Cyprus breakfast.

I did find myself wishing for something a little more substantial, but I’m also very happy with a good Eggs Benedict, so that’s where I landed. My partner chose avocado on toast and added bacon. We both hovered over the ricotta pancakes for a while and, not wanting to leave without trying them, decided to share one.

The waiter warned us that the pancakes were a generous portion, which gave us pause, but curiosity won. Because the kitchen was close to closing, we ordered everything together. Thoughtfully, the waiter said he would ask the kitchen to delay the pancakes so they wouldn’t arrive alongside our mains and end up cold by the time we got to them.

The food arrived quickly. My Eggs Benedict looked promising straight away. The bacon was clearly good quality and generously portioned, and the hollandaise was just right. I love the sauce, but I don’t want my plate swimming in it, and this struck a good balance. The eggs were cooked properly too, with runny yolks just as requested. It’s a small thing, but badly cooked eggs are hard to forgive in a restaurant like this, and these were spot on.

My partner’s avocado toast also came with a generous amount of bacon, but there was a hiccup. Chives weren’t mentioned in the description on the menu, yet the dish arrived liberally sprinkled with them. She really dislikes chives, and although it would have been reasonable to send the dish back, she didn’t want to wait for a replacement while I ate. Instead, she patiently picked them off one by one. Once that was dealt with, she enjoyed the dish. The avocado was clearly ripe and well-seasoned, and again, the eggs were cooked properly.

Just as we were finishing up, the ricotta pancakes arrived. Timing-wise, it couldn’t really have been better. Seeing them, we were glad we hadn’t ordered them as a main. The portion was fine for a sharing dessert, but they wouldn’t have been filling enough on their own. They came topped with berries, banana and honeycomb, with maple syrup on the side. They were fluffy, as promised, though personally I still prefer a more traditional pancake.

Overall, despite not being asked if we wanted to sit outside and the chive mishap, our visit to Novél was a pleasant one. The food was well prepared, the service thoughtful, and it made for a relaxed end to a slow morning in the village. It’s the kind of place I’d happily return to, perhaps earlier next time, and maybe with a little more confidence about asking for the table I actually want.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY For breakfast, eggs although the restaurant is also open for lunch and dinner for Frensh inspired Mediterranean cuisine

WHERE Novél restaurant, The Agora Hotel, Lefkara

WHEN daily 8-10.30am, 12-4pm and 7-10.30pm

CONTACT 24 726000

PRICE avocado toast €12, Eggs Benedict €13, Ricotta pancakes €14