Persisting snow and frosty conditions on Wednesday have caused slippery roads, leading to many of them being partly closed or only accessible for vehicles with snow chains and four-wheel drive.

Roads currently open to only vehicles with snow chains and four-wheel drive include those connecting Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos, Prodromou-Troodos, Kakopetrias-Karvounas, Pedoulas-Prodromou, Prodromou-Lemythou and Kakopetrias-Pinewood-Pedoulas.

Other roads remain slippery but are open to all vehicles. These include the road network connections of Kalopanayiotis-Moutoullas-Pedoulas, Kakopetrias-Karvounas, Pedoulas-Kykkos-Kampos, Kykkos-Tsakkistras and Kampos-Orkontas-Kato Pyrgos.

The police urge drivers to drive carefully, follow the traffic regulations and comply with traffic signs to avoid collisions and ensure safe travels.

Additionally, road works carried out in several parts of the island may contribute to road closures and traffic restrictions.

Further information regarding the latter can be found on the website of the Cyprus police via https://www.cypruspolicenews.com/archives/10991.