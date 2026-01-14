Investments into digital competitiveness, innovation, research and space are crucial to ensure Europe’s preparedness in an “increasingly unstable international environment” Research Minister Nicodemos Damianou said on Wednesday.

“As Cyprus assumes the presidency of the council of the European Union, we are faced with a period of growing geopolitical pressures, rapid technological change and intensifying global competition,” he said.

Speaking at the presentation of the Republic’s priorities for digital policy and research during the presidency, he spoke of Europe’s “digital and technological sovereignty”, emphasising its protection was of utmost importance.

He then provided an overview of the three central pillars the presidency focus on, with the strengthening of Europe’s digital capabilities, its technological leadership and overall digital transformation as the primary objective.

“[This will be achieved through] investments in modern digital infrastructure, secure connectivity, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, fully aligned with European values,” he said.

The second pillar, Damianou continued, would focus on the creation of a secure digital ecosystem for Europe, the implementation of cybersecurity legislation, ensuring a safe digital environment with a particular focus on the youth, as well as overall cyber resilience.

“Cyber threats are increasing and now directly affect national security and critical infrastructure,” he said.

He then went on to present the third and final pillar, which concerns the establishing of “digital diplomacy” and strategic partnerships.

“In an interconnected world, digital partnerships with trusted third countries are critical for security, competitiveness and shaping global standards,” he said.

In this context, Damianou also mentioned the aim to eliminate inequalities between member states and provide support to innovative start-ups, small and medium enterprises in an attempt to strengthen European resilience.

“We are placing particular emphasis on developing European capacity in artificial intelligence, data and supercomputing infrastructures, as well as on connecting technology with scientific excellence,” he said.

Damianou spoke of space as one of Europe’s next technological frontiers, announcing plans to move forward with sustainable and secure European space programmes, backed by “predicable funding” and a corresponding, harmonised framework.

Asked about the United State’s pressure regarding the implementation of European legislation on major platforms, he was careful to underline that these did not constitute an attack on the EU regulatory, and highlighted the need for the creation of a universal framework, ensuring international service providers complied with the same law.

While urging an increase in Europe’s digital autonomy, he said that “this is not about excluding anyone [the US]”, but pointed out that that 80 per cent of the European cloud was currently being served by entities outside the EU

“Digital sovereignty does not mean protectionism,” he concluded.

As part of Cyprus’ EU council presidency, an interparliamentary conference titled “In the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities and Challenges” is being held at the Parliament on on 14 and 15 January 2026.

The conference will be attended by delegations from the parliaments of the EU member states, the European Commission and the European Parliament.

Key points on the agenda include the governance of artificial intelligence, the challenges it poses to democracy and the rule of law, and the challenges and opportunities it presents in the field of employment in the era of artificial intelligence.

Keynote speakers include the European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice Michael McGrath, Deputy Research Minister Nicodemos Damianou, the Chair of the EP Committee on Employment and Social Affairs, Li Andersson (online), as well as Cypriot and foreign politicians, academics and technocrats.