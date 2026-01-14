Nicosia’s beloved and acclaimed Cyprus Museum is putting together a day of celebrations for its antiquity collections and on the occasion of Cyprus assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. This Saturday, a series of events will unfold at the Museum, inviting old and young to explore its grounds and new findings.

The day begins at 4pm where a presentation of the upgrade works of the permanent exhibition will take place. Addressed by deputy minister of Culture Vasiliki Kassianidou and the director of the antiquities department Giorgos Georgiou, the talk will share updates on the permanent collection of the museum, which has been enhanced with the addition of significant finds from archaeological research conducted through the years, as well as antiquities that have been repatriated to Cyprus in recent years.

The exhibition has also been enhanced with texts and other graphics, the exhibition lighting has been improved, and the existing display cases have been upgraded. A guided tour of the museum will follow from 4.45pm to 6pm and then the staged reading Encounters will follow at 6.30pm.

The reading happens within the framework of the project Performing Collections, Performing Archives: the Creative Afterlives of the Swedish Cyprus Expedition and advance reservation is required to observe it, due to limited space. Those interested should send a text message to 99 769321 by Thursday with their name and the number of attendees.

Another guided tour will follow at 7.30pm and the night will end with selected music by Sofronis Sofroniou and a reception in the Museum’s garden.

Events at the Cyprus Museum

Presentation of the updated permanent collection by the Deputy Minister of Culture, Dr. Vasiliki Kassianidou, guided tours, staged reading and music. January 17. Cyprus Museum, Nicosia. 4pm-8.30pm. Free