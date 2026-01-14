A 37-year-old local man from Akrotiri was arrested in connection with a series of housebreakings, acts of malicious damage and thefts in Akrotiri last week, Bases police said on Wednesday.

Police inquiries linked the suspect to 12 cases over the past few months, which led to his arrest and the recovery of stolen property.

The incidents had become a significant concern for residents and theft remains one of the top five priorities for the SBA Police due to its direct impact on community safety and quality of life, the force said.

CID Detective Inspector Yiannos Karkanias highlighted the close cooperation between the police and local community as a key to the arrest.

“We identified these cases as a critical community concern that required immediate attention,” he said.

“Through effective intelligence gathering and a focused, coordinated approach, we were able to secure vital evidence, leading to the suspect’s arrest and the recovery of stolen property.”

No court date has yet been confirmed.