It may be months ahead, yet an exciting summer concert is coming to Cyprus in 2026. The world-renowned band The Gipsy Kings will perform live in Limassol this July, as part of their World Tour 2026, offering music fans a night of intense emotions, foot-stomping rhythm, and authentic Mediterranean energy. Mark your calendars for July 19 at the Marios Tokas Garden Theatre.

Stepping onto the Limassol outdoor theatre’s stage will be Pablo Reyes, a founding member and the band’s original voice, who brought the Gipsy Kings into its golden era, shaped its distinctive sound and saw the band reach international fame. With iconic performances up his sleeve, Reyes is getting ready to show Cyprus audiences a good night, bringing the hit songs that have been loved for decades.

Timeless pieces such as Bamboleo, Volare, La Dona and many more will sound on July 19, filling Limassol’s summer nights with dancing melodies that ooze Latin and Mediterranean charm. Their concert is meant to be a meeting ground for old-time fans and new admirers, promising a thrilling time for all ages and generations.

Continuing their 1989 fame, when the band remained on the music charts for 40 weeks, an impressive achievement for the time when few performers recorded music in Spanish, the Gipsy Kings will bring their upbeat rhythms and fiery guitar tunes to Cyprus, one more time.

The Gipsy Kings

Concert by the world-renowned Gipsy Kings as part of their World Tour 2026. July 19. Marios Tokas Garden Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tickets from €49. www.soldoutticketbox.com