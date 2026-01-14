On Wednesday, the weather will be mostly clear. Temperatures will reach 14 degrees Celsius inland, 16 degrees on the coast and 3 degrees in the higher mountains, where frost is likely to occur.

In the morning, Mount Olympus, the highest point of the island, was covered in 32 centimetres of snow.

Mild winds will blow mainly northwest to north, at 3 to 4 Beaufort, and may locally increase to strong winds of 4 to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be a little rough to rough and initially rough.

During the night, the weather will remain clear. Temperatures will drop to 6 degrees Celsius inland, around 7 degrees on the south and east coasts, around 8 degrees on the west and north coasts and to minus 2 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mountainous areas are likely to experience frost.

Winds will blow mainly northwest to northeast at up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

On Thursday, the weather will be mainly clear, while on Friday, it will become partly with isolated, light rains. Rainy weather is expected to continue on Saturday, with local showers, sleet or snow forecast for the mountainous areas of the island.

The temperature is expected to rise gradually over the next few days.