The University of Nicosia (UNIC) announces its active participation in the FIP-UNESCO UNITWIN Centre of Excellence for the European Region, which was officially established on December 3, 2025 within the framework of the renewed FIP–UNESCO agreement (2023–2027) for the global promotion and development of pharmaceutical education and science.

The establishment of the Centre marks a milestone in the advancement of pharmaceutical education in Europe, building on the successful trajectory of previous Centres of Excellence in other regions of the world and strengthening regional collaboration in education, research and evidence generation.

The University of Nicosia is represented at the Centre by Dr Aliki Peletidi, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of the Pharmacy programme at UNIC Athens.

As part of the activities of the new Centre, the International Pharmaceutical Federation’s (FIP) Regional Roadmap for the transformation of pharmaceutical education and science will be implemented, with a focus on policy development through horizon scanning, the identification of emerging competencies and new forms of assessment of professional activities, as well as the integration of digital health skills into the curricula of European institutions.

The Centre of Excellence brings together leading universities providing pharmaceutical education from across Europe, including Uppsala University, Utrecht University, the University of Malta, the University of Zagreb, Vilnius University, the University of Groningen, the University of Granada, the University of Ljubljana and the National University of Technologies and Design of Kyiv, creating a strong network of academic collaboration and international expertise aimed at enhancing pharmaceutical education at regional and global level.

The official launch event of the Centre took place on December 3, 2025 under the theme “Enabling pharmaceutical education and science transformation in the European region: Launch of FIP-UNESCO UNITWIN Centre for Excellence”.

During the event, Dr Peletidi participated as a panellist alongside internationally distinguished academics and leading figures in global pharmaceutical education, who analysed the challenges and opportunities shaping the future role of the pharmacist and the pharmaceutical scientist in Europe. The discussion focused on the rapid digital transition, the development of new competency frameworks and the creation of a flexible and resilient health workforce capable of responding to the evolving needs of European health systems.

The Dean of the School of Life and Health Sciences at the University of Nicosia, Professor Kyriakos Felekkis, noted: “The inclusion of the University of Nicosia in the FIP–UNESCO UNITWIN Centre of Excellence is directly linked to our Institution’s strategic vision. We invest systematically in the pillars of longevity and artificial intelligence, two areas that act as drivers of academic and research innovation and enhance our social impact. We are creating modern learning models that respond to the challenges of future healthcare, while our participation in the Centre substantially strengthens the School’s international presence and expands our opportunities for collaboration at European level.”

For his part, the Chair of the Department of Health Sciences at the University of Nicosia, Professor Christos Petrou, stated: “The participation of the University of Nicosia in the FIP–UNESCO UNITWIN Centre of Excellence constitutes significant recognition of its pivotal role in advancing pharmaceutical education, shaping innovative health strategies and policies, developing digital skills and strengthening the professional competencies of future pharmacists. Membership of this international collaborative institution enhances the University’s capacity to contribute meaningfully to redefining the standards and skills that will shape the profile of the pharmacist of the future, while collaboration with leading organisations such as FIP and UNESCO aligns with our strategic priorities.”

Dr Peletidi added: “Representing the University of Nicosia at the FIP-UNESCO UNITWIN Centre of Excellence for the European Region is a significant distinction. This initiative offers a unique opportunity to shape a shared vision for the future of pharmaceutical education in Europe through substantive collaboration with leading academic institutions and international organisations. This collaboration enables us to develop contemporary learning models, strengthen interdisciplinarity and promote a modern skills framework that is responsive to future needs and aligned with the real needs of health and society. It is both a pleasure and a commitment to contribute to an effort aimed at shaping the future directions of pharmaceutical education and science in Europe.”