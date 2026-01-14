Former President George Vassiliou played a critical role in the modern political history of the island, Disy leader Annita Demetriou said on Wednesday as political parties expressed condolences over his death.

Vassiliou died aged 94 overnight on Tuesday, his family announced on Wednesday.

“His contribution to the country, in a critical period, as well as his contribution to shaping the European perspective of Cyprus, are part of our modern political history,” Demetriou wrote in a post on X.

President Nikos Christodoulides said Vassiliou’s “name was synonymous with the effort for economic development of our country, social progress of our people, and modernisation of the Cypriot state in all areas”.

Recognising Vassiliou’s profound impact on the island, he lauded his pivotal contributions to the promotion of the Cypriot economy, developing higher education on the island by founding the University of Cyprus and emphasised his decisive role in Cyprus’ accession to the European Union.

“Until the end of his life he was committed to the effort to resolve the Cyprus problem and reunify our country,” Christodoulides said.

Akel, which had backed Vassiliou as an independent candidate in 1988, said he served the Republic with “dedication, rationality, and conscientiousness.

“With George Vassiliou as President, Cyprus moved forward – by general consensus – made real progress with the democratisation of the state and the promotion of meritocracy in institutions, with economic and social development, while leaving a huge legacy to the people and the country, such as the creation of the University of Cyprus,” the party wrote.

Akel went on to say that Vassiliou had reinforced the island’s standing both in Europe and across the globe, and was dedicated to resolving the Cyprus problem.

“Vassiliou’s presidency and entire career in local politics were linked to his commitment to the goal of resolving the Cyprus issue within the framework of UN resolutions, in consultation with our Turkish Cypriot compatriots, the liberation and reunification of Cyprus,” the party said.

Disy, as the party of Vassiliou’s former political opponent Glafkos Clerides, with whom he competed in three elections, also expressed its condolences.

“[The two] faced each other in three consecutive presidential elections. However, this did not prevent them from working together for the good of our country,” Disy said.