A 38-year-old has been arrested for the attempted murder of a 35-year-old in Kiti, Larnaca, on Wednesday night.

The police said they were notified at 8pm about blood found on a carpark pavement.

Shortly afterwards, the Larnaca general hospital informed the police that a 35-year-old had been taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The man bore lacerations in the left shin, a deep cut on his right shoulder blade and injuries to his right hand.

While investigating the case, a suspicious car was seen matching the description of the vehicle that had transported the man to hospital.

The police stopped the vehicle with the 38-year-old male driver and a 41-year-old female passenger.

When questioned, the man admitted to stabbing the 35-year-old.

The 38-year-old was found to be in Cyprus illegally and was arrested. It was furthermore determined that the car he was driving belonged to the victim and that he himself had taken the victim to hospital.

The police also found the knife, which was confiscated as evidence.

The 35-year-old is out of danger.

Police investigations are ongoing.