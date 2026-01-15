The community leader of Avlona village reported on Thursday another violation of the buffer zone by ‘Turkish farmers’, saying he has alerted both the Cyprus foreign ministry and the United Nations.

Menelaos Savva told the Cyprus News Agency that he witnessed the incident around 10.30am while on the way to a plot of land where he grows crops.

He said he spotted Turkish farmers in the buffer zone. This contravened the agreement with the United Nations, as the Turkish farmers lack permits to enter as they do not own the fields in the area.

He said these violations occur repeatedly.

The fields in question are the property of a Greek Cypriot resident of Avlona, whom Savva noted that he is personally acquainted with.

Even more concerning, said Savva, is that the Turkish farmers have taken to planting not only seasonal crops, but also permanent crops such as citrus fruit.

After he alerted the United Nations, he said two Unficyp personnel showed up in the area. They asked to see his ID and permit for entry into the buffer zone.

The Unficyp personnel then escorted him back to his vehicle.

Most of the village of Avlona, in Nicosia district, now lies in territory controlled de facto by the north, while a part of it lies in the buffer zone.