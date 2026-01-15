This January, Ayia Napa’s Winter Cultural Events Programme Cultural Winter 2025–2026 returns to fill Thursday nights with live entertainment. Dance performances and live music nights bring evenings of jazz, tradition and local culture.

Through the Winter Cultural Events Programme, Ayia Napa municipality continues to showcase Cypriot culture, the contemporary creations of the island’s artists and local traditions, while simultaneously enhancing the city’s cultural life and upgrading its tourism product.

The programme began in early January, and up next is the dance performance Rhythms and Steps of Cyprus by the Chorotheama Cultural Dance Group of Xylofagou on Thursday. The performance begins at 7.30pm at the Town Hall, where all of the events will be held.

Then, on January 22, also at 7.30 pm, the music performance Greek and International Jazz will be presented, with Dimitris Paschalis on saxophone and Elina Paschali on vocals, sharing jazz tunes from various decades and musicians. The January programme concludes on January 29, with the dance performance From the Aegean to Asia Minor by the Paradosi Dance Group of Liopetri, which will share traditional dances of the Mediterranean region.

Best of all, admission to all of the events is free.

Ayia Napa Winter Cultural Events Programme

Dance performance Rhythms and Steps of Cyprus by the Chorotheama Cultural Dance Group of Xylofagou. January 15. Greek and International Jazz with Dimitris Paschalis and Elina Paschali. January 22. Dance performance From the Aegean to Asia Minor by the Paradosi Dance Group of Liopetri. January 29. Town Hall, Ayia Napa. 7.30pm. Free admission