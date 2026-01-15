The British bases police carried out operation Dasher over the holidays in a bid to keep local communities safe, resulting in the arrest of 34 people.

Operation Dasher is “a targeted policing initiative aimed at keeping local communities safe and reassured during one of the busiest times of the year”, and was “designed to tackle key policing priorities, including acquisitive crime such as theft, drug-related offences, serious traffic violations and youth criminality”, the bases said.

The operation was led by Akrotiri’s chief inspector Tony Demetriou, who highlighted the importance of maintaining a visible police presence and taking decisive action, particularly during peak periods such as Christmas.

“It is vital that our communities feel safe during busy periods such as Christmas, and we are immensely proud of the professionalism and dedication demonstrated by our officers throughout this operation,” Demetriou said.

He added that “our sustained presence and the results achieved clearly demonstrate our commitment to safeguarding our communities.”

“Through high-visibility patrols and coordinated enforcement campaigns, operation Dasher not only addressed criminal activity but also provided reassurance to residents and acted as a strong deterrent in residential areas,” he said.

Demetriou assured that the bases’ police “remain committed to working closely with partner agencies and the public to enhance community safety and maintain trust throughout the year.”