Europe’s research and innovation ecosystem was placed in the spotlight following an official visit by Poland’s deputy prime minister and minister of digital affairs, Krzysztof Gawkowski, to the offices of the Research and Innovation Foundation in Nicosia.

The visit took place on January 15, 2026, on the occasion of the Republic of Cyprus assuming the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Gawkowski and a high-level Polish delegation were welcomed by the chief scientist for research, innovation and technology and chairman of the board of the Research and Innovation Foundation, Demetris Skourides.

The meeting focused on key issues at the forefront of policy and technology, including digital transition, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and the strengthening of cooperation in research.

Both sides agreed to broaden collaboration in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, recognising shared challenges and significant growth prospects.

Skourides presented the work and major achievements of the Research and Innovation Foundation, highlighting its strategic role in the development of the Cypriot economy and its contribution to strengthening the national research and innovation system.

From the Polish side, Gawkowski praised Cyprus’ growing momentum in technology and laid the foundations for future joint initiatives between the two countries.

As part of the meeting, symbolic gifts were exchanged that bridged tradition and technology.

Skourides offered the Polish deputy prime minister items of Cypriot craftsmanship and cultural heritage that were created using digital tools and three-dimensional printing.

Their creation was made possible through collaboration with the UNESCO Chair on Digital Cultural Heritage at the Cyprus University of Technology.

This initiative forms part of a broader flagship project that followed an agreement between the Swedish Ministry of Culture and the Cyprus University of Technology.

The cooperation enabled the digital repatriation of thousands of Cypriot cultural heritage objects excavated by the Swedish Cyprus Expedition between 1927 and 1931 and currently held abroad.

Through this effort, Cyprus demonstrates how cutting-edge technology can preserve history, digitally repatriate cultural assets, and make them accessible worldwide via the Open Access Europeana library.

A high-level delegation from both countries participated in the meeting.

Representing the Research and Innovation Foundation were its chief executive officer Theodoros Loukaidis, board vice-chairman Andreas Efstathiou, and board member Dr Konstantinos Kleovoulou.

The Polish government delegation included Poland’s ambassador to Cyprus Marek Szczepanowski, ministerial office director Katarzyna Antoniak, director of international cooperation Rafał Kownacki, deputy director of international cooperation Łukasz Rogowski, and ministerial adviser Karol Czerwiec.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong ties between Cyprus and Poland and set the groundwork for closer cooperation in digital technology and scientific research.