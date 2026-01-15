'Banking sector positioned as catalyst for sustainable entrepreneurship'

The Association of Cyprus Banks and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Thursday announced the launch of a new strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening information, transparency and dialogue across the economy.

According to the announcement, the initiative was launched “to create and disseminate meaningful and reliable information to businesses, the media and society“, addressing key issues affecting the Cypriot business environment.

The cooperation will be implemented through a range of actions, including the production of video content, the publication of written material, and the organisation of informative seminars and online meetings.

“Through the communication channels of both organisations, useful knowledge and content will be shared to enhance transparency, improve understanding and encourage constructive dialogue on matters concerning Cypriot entrepreneurship and society at large,” the bodies stated.

“The partnership aims to further strengthen cooperation between the banking sector and the business community, with a clear focus on generating added value for the economy, enterprises and citizens,” the announcement added.

At the same time, the statement continued, the initiative “lays strong foundations for future joint actions and reinforces the relationship of trust between banks, businesses and society”.

“The collaboration positions the Cypriot banking sector as a key catalyst in achieving the strategic sustainability objectives of the business community,” the association and chamber explained.

“As the principal institutional representative of Cyprus’ business community, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry plays a decisive role in supporting enterprises by listening to the needs and challenges faced by businesses,” Keve said.

“Through its activities, the chamber seeks to promote entrepreneurship and highlight solutions to pressing issues affecting companies operating in Cyprus,” it added.

What is more, the chamber pointed out that the establishment of the strategic partnership with the Association of Cyprus Banks “aims to strengthen the voice of businesses and promote more direct and constructive dialogue with the banking sector, benefiting the economy, entrepreneurship and, by extension, society”.

“As two institutional partners at the core of the Cypriot business ecosystem, the Association of Cyprus Banks and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry reaffirm through this initiative their shared commitment to contributing to the progress and prosperity of Cyprus,” the announcement concluded.