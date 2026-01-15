The Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) on Thursday reported an increase in building permit activity during September 2025, reflecting continued momentum in construction and housing development.

According to the report, the number of building permits authorised during September 2025 stood at 793, highlighting steady demand in the sector.

The total value of these permits reached €319.5 million, while the total area covered amounted to 257.3 thousand square metres.

These permits provide for the construction of 1,545 dwelling units, underlining ongoing investment in residential development.

During the period January-September 2025, a total of 5,635 building permits were issued, compared with 5,485 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This represented an increase of 2.7 per cent in the number of permits issued, signalling moderate growth in construction activity.

Over the same period, the total value of permits rose by 18.2 per cent, while the total area recorded a sharper increase of 21.9 per cent.

The number of dwelling units authorised increased by 22.9 per cent, pointing to a significant expansion in housing supply.

It was highlighted that as from July 1, 2024, the authority for issuing building permits was transferred from municipalities and district administration offices to the newly established Local Government Organisations (LGOs).

The licensing process is now carried out through the new integrated information system Ippodamos, which previously experienced teething issues during the initial phase of its implementation.