The Cyprus Composite Leading Economic Index recorded an annual increase of 2.0 per cent in December 2025, according to the Economics Research Centre of the University of Cyprus.

The centre said the result suggests that the Cypriot economy continues on a stable growth trajectory despite challenges arising from an international environment marked by increased uncertainty.

The December performance of the index was similar to that of previous months, as the annual growth rate stood at 1.9 per cent in both November and October 2025.

During the final quarter of 2025, the index maintained a relatively stable annual growth rate, reflecting the positive contribution of the majority of its individual leading indicators.

Positive annual growth rates were recorded in property sale contracts, in the temperature-adjusted volume of electricity production, in tourist arrivals, and in retail trade.

At the same time, the price of Brent crude oil continued its downward trend, while the Economic Sentiment Indicator in the euro area strengthened further in December.

In contrast, the Economic Sentiment Indicator in Cyprus deteriorated compared with December of the previous year.

This development was mainly linked to a worsening of business sentiment in the services sector, the Economics Research Centre said.