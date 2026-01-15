Each creation bearing Elena Strongyliotou’s signature is a precious work of art. For more than 30 years, the renowned designer has been creating unique bridal designs with a timeless aesthetic and strong personality that evolve with the trends of each season and adapt to the personal style of each woman.

With the new Bridal Collection 2026, the designer is breaking new creative ground. Focusing on neoclassical aesthetics, she draws inspiration from elaborate fabrics, the female body and the modern woman, presenting a landmark collection.

Simple forms, Renaissance silhouettes, three-dimensional fabrics, and detachable designs coexist with sculptural figures, elaborate embroidery, asymmetrical skirts, distinctive headpieces and iconic capes in a collection where elegance takes centre stage.

Each design in the collection is unique, confirming the designer’s philosophy of appealing to every type of woman and highlighting her personality and unique style.

Focusing as always on the haute couture fabrics she personally selects each season from Paris, Elena Strongyliotou lets the fabric guide her to the final design, which she elevates with her technique and impeccable tailoring.

In the new Bridal Collection 2026, French lace is transformed into romantic creations with an aristocratic air, while guipure lace composes the most impressive neoclassical and sculptural silhouettes.

Three-dimensional fabrics and luxurious jacquards with embossed patterns create structured silhouettes with an architectural framework.

Embroidered netting makes a dynamic statement in the collection, combining sensuality with elegance.

Organza and pleated organza subtly reflect light and give an airy feel. Taffeta confirms its leading presence and is featured in minimalist and neoclassical creations, adding luxury.

Fabrics with a subtle sheen illuminate the creations, while sheer panels subtly highlight the body.

Simple fabrics with embroidery are used to highlight the shape and stitching, adding depth and understated luxury.

Regarding the designs, Strongyliotou showcases the season’s top trends through her new collection.

Strapless wedding dresses are being redefined and are taking centre stage with various fabrics and styles. Detachable sleeves and accessories transform a bridal creation, while iconic embroidery on the bodice turns a simple design into a work of art.

Spiderweb-like arrows add romance to strapless creations, while original headpieces bring a modern touch.

Skirts with ample volume and pleats enhance the silhouette, adding architectural balance and movement to the creations.

Wedding dresses with a structured bodice and boning in a Renaissance line embrace the female form, highlighting femininity.

Drop-waist bridal creations accentuate the bust and elongate the silhouette, while slim-line wedding dresses with a fitted embroidered bodice create a modern effect that adds dynamism.

High-low wedding dresses, with the skirt length shorter in the front, offer movement and modern elegance while retaining volume and drama in the back.

Another trend that plays a leading role is wedding dresses with a closed, high neckline, which Elena Strongyliotou combines with long, detachable lace sleeves.

Designs with bold rips and a tight bust create a feminine dynamism without losing elegance.

Mini wedding dresses with detachable capes that serve as a statement piece transform into the most impressive party dresses with a single movement.

Colour-wise, the bridal palette is changing, and in addition to the iconic white, it now includes ivory, which has a dominant presence.

Without a doubt, the creations of Elena Strongyliotou’s new Bridal Collection 2026 cater to every style. You can see and try on all the bridal creations at Elena Strongyliotou’s atelier.

The designer will personally oversee the creation of your wedding dress, from the first appointment, through to the design, sewing, fittings and delivery. Her philosophy is, after all, to create a wedding dress for each bride-to-be that highlights her figure and matches her personality.

The photography for Elena Stroggylioti’s new campaign is by fashion photographer Haris Kyprianou, styling by Mara Petridi, makeup by Ilona Garamvolgyi, and hair look by Konstantinos Kagas (Kagas Hair Stylists). The concept and organisation of the campaign were undertaken by Out of the Blue Creative Communications.

General information

See the new Bridal Collection 2026 first-hand at Elena Strongyliotou’s atelier, Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, 1077 Nicosia. Tel: 22 766969 and at http://www.elenastrongyliotou.com

Social Media accounts:

#strongyliotou #strongyliotoubridal #strongyliotoucouture