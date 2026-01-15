Justice Minister Costas Fitiris met on Thursday with representatives of the firefighters’ union as well as trade union Pasydy president Stratis Mattheou, reaffirming the government’s support of the fire brigade.

During the meeting, Fitiris described the brigade as one of the “most organised, disciplined and reliable services in the country”.

He highlighted the risks firefighters face on the front line, often putting their own lives in danger to protect the public, a commitment widely recognised and appreciated by society.

Firefighters raised a range of issues relating to working conditions, the safety and health of personnel, training and equipment.

The minister assured them that he would stand by the brigade and its officers, supporting all efforts to enhance operational readiness and improve functionality.