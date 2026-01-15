Nine consecutive years with Top Employer status for Lidl Cyprus. A path built on consistency, stability and daily choices that place people at the centre.

Over this near-decade, Lidl Cyprus has prioritised what has real value for its people: an environment where they feel safe, with fair wages and a daily routine that can be combined with a personal life. At the same time, it has strengthened initiatives that promote flexibility and given its people space to grow, learn and evolve.

As Nicoletta Kolombourda, Chief People Officer & Member of the Board of Lidl Cyprus, noted: “The ninth consecutive year with a Top Employer status in Cyprus reminds us that our efforts to create a safe, fair and supportive environment bring substantial results. At Lidl, ‘More to Value’ means that every choice we make gives value to people, recognises their efforts, enhances their development and strengthens their trust in the team.”

The recognition by the Top Employers Institute confirms this path. A path that continues, with a firm commitment to improvement, and with the belief that the best working environment is never built overnight, but through choices that honour people. And this is what makes this ninth year’s accolade even more worthwhile.

This year’s recognition is also accompanied by Lidl’s international award from Enterprise Seal, which confirms the consistently high standards and quality HR procedures that it applies internationally, in 31 countries.

Lidl Cyprus continues to invest in strengthening its teams and in creating a working environment that is constantly evolving. In January, as a practical recognition of the contribution of its team, the company gave an additional benefit of €350 gross to each member of the company, in the form of vouchers.

Those interested to join the Lidl team can find all available job positions at: team.lidl.com.cy.

