The start of the year is a place of in-betweens. The festive days are behind us, and the spring celebrations and carnival fiestas are yet to come. Thankfully, there is something to enjoy about this time of the year, and that is Cyprus’ nature.

Soon, the almond blossoms will arrive, and the winter fruit will hang from the trees. To celebrate one of Cyprus’ most aromatic citrus fruits, Arakapas village is hosting the 3rd Mandarin Festival as soon as February arrives.

For the third consecutive year, the village community gets together to fill the central square with colours, flavours and tradition as the season of the mandarin arrives. The festival will take place on February 1 and from 11am to 7pm, a rich programme will unfold.

Included in the day’s agenda is a live music programme by popular Cypriot singer Stefanos Pelekanis, traditional performances, local products and, of course, mandarins in all shapes, forms and recipes. Although its official programme has not been announced yet, you can expect a variety of mandarin tastes, sweets and liqueurs, hands-on workshops, children’s corners and entertainment for all visitors. A day full of tradition and citrus aroma awaits in the mountainous Limassol village, from 11am to 7pm.

3rd Arakapas Mandarin Festival

