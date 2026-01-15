Yassine Bounou saved two penalties and Youssef En-Nesyri netted the decisive spot kick as hosts Morocco secured a 4-2 shootout victory over Nigeria following their 0-0 draw in a tense Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in Rabat on Wednesday.

Morocco, seeking their first continental title in 50 years, will face 2021 winners Senegal in Sunday’s decider in Rabat, while Nigeria take on Egypt in the third-place playoff a day before.

The 120 minutes before the shootout had few clear-cut chances for either side, but it was Morocco who created the greater opportunities, though they were denied by some fine saves from Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Nigeria had the best scoring record in the competition coming into the semi-final, but offered very little going forward in a limp display.

And when Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi saw their tame penalties saved in the shootout, they were left to reflect on a performance that showed little ambition.

Morocco were workmanlike and efficient as they have been all through the competition, even if they are still to find their best form.

They are on the brink of a first continental crown since 1976, but their biggest challenge awaits in an impressive Senegal side whobeat Egypt 1-0 thanks to Sadio Mane’s winner in the first semi-final in Tangier earlier on Wednesday.

The first half hour in Rabat was devoid of goalmouth chances until Achraf Hakimi’s corner was headed into the path of Ayoub El Kaabi five yards from goal.

But he was caught in two minds whether to turn and shoot or try an overhead kick, and in the end did neither as the chance was lost.

MOROCCO CHANCES

Morocco’s Ismael Saibari showed excellent skill to work a shooting chance but Nwabali was equal to his effort.

He was by far the busier keeper in the game, but Morocco were mostly reduced to long-range efforts that proved comfortable enough to save.

Nigeria had few opportunities and when talisman Victor Osimhen did receive a pass in the box, his touch was poor and the rare chance was lost.

Nayef Aguerd’s header from a corner hit the outside of the post as the hosts went close, but penalties seemed inevitable well before the 120 minutes were up.

And following Bounou’s saves, En-Nesyri struck the decisive spot-kick to send his side into their first final since a 2004 loss to Tunisia.