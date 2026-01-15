On January 8, 2026, Starbucks welcomed the winter months with a comprehensive range of drinks and food that promises moments of warmth, enjoyment and delicious balance. Strongly inspired by the rich character of pistachio, new, refined choices in beverages and snacks are in store, designed to accompany the coldest days of the year.

The star of the season is the Pistachio Oat Velvet Latte, a beverage loved for its velvety texture and the harmonious combination of Starbucks’ signature espresso with pistachio and oat milk. It is available in both hot and iced versions, offering the same enjoyable experience with each choice.

This year’s winter collection also includes new pistachio creations that highlight different coffee profiles.

The Iced Pistachio Oat Shaken Espresso combines intensity and coolness, offering a modern, enjoyable experience. Meanwhile, the Pistachio Macchiato, available in hot and iced versions, strikes the perfect balance between the intensity of espresso and the characteristic, mild sweetness of pistachio. And for those seeking a rich flavour, Pistachio Hot Chocolate offers a delicious chocolate treat with a distinctive, aromatic touch. Completing the winter collection is the Ristretto Bianco, a refined choice for lovers of strong coffee, with a full body complemented by soft foam.

At the same time, the new Pistachio Matcha Latte series could not be absent from the new range of beverages, combining two beloved trends in a harmonious combination. The Pistachio Matcha Latte and Iced Pistachio Matcha Latte combine the earthy flavor of matcha with the delicate sweetness of pistachio, creating beverages that stand out for their contemporary character and balanced flavor.

The winter experience is rounded out with new food options, ideal for any time of day. The Red Velvet Cinnamon Roll adds a delightful touch to breakfast, the Spinach Quiche Lorraine is a sophisticated savoury option with a rich flavour, while the Bearista Cake Pop adds a playful and cheerful note to the season.

For Starbucks, winter is a season associated with warmth, care and small, everyday pleasures. With a focus on pistachio, contemporary matcha creations and comfort food options, Starbucks invites its guests to discover their own winter moment of enjoyment at the store of their choice.