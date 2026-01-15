By a unanimous decision the Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the parliamentary immunity of Disy MP Nikos Sykas, allowing authorities to investigate allegations that he exercised physical violence against his wife.

The petition to lift Sykas’ immunity was filed by the attorney-general’s office.

Reading out the court’s decision, the presiding judge at the Supreme Court said the request for lifting the MP’s immunity was justified, given the “serious nature” of the alleged offence.

Moreover, the case has nothing to do with the MP’s political or parliamentary activity.

“Everyone is equal before the law,” said Judge Katerina Stamatiou.

The judge said the lifting of immunity will apply to all stages of law enforcement activity – such as the police questioning Sykas as well as any other actions thereafter.

Sykas will lose his immunity only for the case in question.

The alleged incident of physical violence took place on New Year’s Day, in Greece, where Sykas and his spouse were on holiday.

On the couple’s return to Cyprus, the wife filed a complaint with police, claiming that Sykas had physically assaulted her.

But soon after, she withdrew the complaint.

The Cyprus Mail understands that, other than the wife, there were no other witnesses to the alleged incident. Other than her complaint – which she has withdrawn – no complaint has been filed by any other individual.

In court, Sykas’ attorney Christos Pourgourides did not object to the lifting of the MP’s immunity.

But the lawyer made certain remarks regardless, as “food for thought” – as he put it.

Pourgourides objected to the use of the term “victim” as used in court to refer to the MP’s wife.

He said it was odd to describe someone as a victim before a sentencing or conviction.

In addition, he asked what would be the purpose of a police investigation, given that Sykas’ wife is not pursuing charges.

Responding, deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides said that authorities have the duty to investigate such allegations even if the complainant has withdrawn the complaint.

During a previous hearing, Angelides had cited the report prepared by the police investigator who handled the wife’s complaint. The report describes “acts of psychological and physical violence in the context of particular personal relations, which fall under violent offences committed against women”.

Meantime Sykas’ party Disy is set to deliberate on whether to drop the MP from its ballot for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The party had held off taking a decision on this until the Supreme Court ruled on the immunity issue.