Nicosia is preparing to welcome SWEETOPIA Chocolate & Candy Fun, a unique, colourful and extremely chocolatey experience, which will be hosted at the Melina Mercouri Cultural Centre. A special event that promises to fill children and adults with smiles, imagination, creativity and… chocolate vibes!

SWEETOPIA is another inspiring event by Inspired Family Fun, which is celebrating 10 years of dynamic presence this year, having organised dozens of successful events, festivals and activities throughout Cyprus, always focusing on family and creative entertainment.

SWEETOPIA invites all chocolate lovers on a delightful journey of knowledge and taste. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the history and journey of chocolate, discover its secrets and taste different varieties. Live demonstrations and interesting masterclasses will be held in the theatre area, with the participation of the Cyprus Chefs Association and other chocolate experts, offering valuable techniques and inspiration for both children and adults.

The impressive installations, inspired by candy and chocolate, create the perfect backdrop for unique photos: from the colorful hot air balloon and swing in the cotton candy clouds, to the sweet planetarium and the iconic marshmallow pool, SWEETOPIA transforms sweet indulgence into an unforgettable, immersive experience.

The experience continues with creative chocolate, cookie and doughnut workshops for children, a wonderful chocolate fountain and a sweet market from La Galerie Patisserie!

Whether you’re a chocolate and sweets lover or looking for a unique family experience, SWEETOPIA is the ultimate sweet, playful, and highly Instagrammable adventure in Nicosia.

Friday, January 30th: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Saturday, January 31st: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday, February 1st: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Ticket prices:

General admission (12 years old and over): €8

Children (3–11 years old): €6

Infants (0–2 years old): Free admission

Tickets include entry to the colourful world of SWEETOPIA, demonstrations and masterclasses, treats for everyone, access to installations and photo spots, a dip in the iconic “marshmallow” pool and VR games.

SWEETOPIA is donating €1 from every ticket to the Ronald McDonald House of Charities (RMHC), which keeps families with hospitalised children together.

Additionally, token-based activities include a chocolate fountain, chocolate, cookie and doughnut workshops, as well as the purchase of chocolate and sweets.

Book your tickets in advance at: https://www.inspiredfamilyfun.com/sweetopia

For more information, call Inspired Family Fun at: 99300256.