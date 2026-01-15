President Nikos Christodoulides, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Commissioners arrived at the Limassol port on Thursday for a conference marking a key moment in Cyprus’s six-month EU council presidency.

Von der Leyen arrived shortly after 2.30pm and was greeted by President Christodoulides, who introduced her to his cabinet ministers.

The two leaders toured an exhibition on the Amalthea aid corridor in the port’s passenger hall, highlighting initiatives linked to innovation and sustainable development, before holding a bilateral meeting.

Meanwhile, ministers and commissioners met in smaller groups to discuss European priorities and the agenda of the Cyprus presidency.

The plenary session, bringing together the entire College of Commissioners and the council of ministers, began at 4pm, and the day shall conclude with a joint press conference.

Earlier on Thursday, Von der Leyen toured the Green Line in Nicosia accompanied by the President.

President Nikos Christodoulides and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talk during a tour along Green Line in Nicosia

The visit included the press and information office (PIO) exhibition “Cyprus Question,” which explores the history and ongoing challenges of the island’s division.

She attended a performance of Cypriot songs by a student choir and walked through the streets of old Nicosia, speaking with shopkeepers and local residents.

The tour was guided by Titina Loizidou, a refugee from Kyrenia who in 1996 successfully challenged Turkey at the European Court of Human Rights over the deprivation of property.

Von der Leyen and Christodoulides ended their visit with coffee near the Faneromeni church.

Following her tour, Von der Leyen reaffirmed that a “comprehensive, just and lasting solution for Cyprus remains an EU priority”.

In a post on X, she expressed hope that 2026 would bring renewed momentum towards reunification.

Her delegation included Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, deputy minister for European affairs, Marilena Raouna and government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis.