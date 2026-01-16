Electric air taxis developed by Joby Aviation are set to begin commercial operations in Dubai by the end of this year, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority Chairman Mattar Al Tayer said on Friday.

Joby Aviation conducted the first test flight of its fully electric air taxi in the emirate in June 2025, a major milestone in Dubai’s efforts to introduce them into its existing transport networks.

The Joby Aerial Taxi, the flagship electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft developed by the California-based company, can fly distances of up to 160 kilometers (100 miles) at speeds reaching 320km/hr (200mph).

With zero operating emissions, Joby’s air taxi is designed to be both eco-friendly and quiet enough for commercial use in dense urban areas.

In early 2024, Joby signed a contract with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority that awarded the company exclusive rights to operate aerial taxis in the city for the next six years.