The police investigation already under way will determine whether the claims made in the Channel 4 documentary are true, Ayia Napa Mayor Christos Zannettou said, adding that authorities must crack down if the allegations are substantiated.

“The documentary that was released on Tuesday essentially states that people who work as staff in businesses are being exploited,” Zannettou said, adding that “this certainly does not represent the image of Ayia Napa as a whole – a destination that receives hundreds of thousands of tourists.”

He said letters had been sent to the relevant authorities, including the chief of police and confirmed that an investigation is already under way, with findings pending.

The municipality’s position, he added, is that any such issues must be addressed decisively, with local authorities taking responsibility for matters within Ayia Napa’s jurisdiction to prevent a recurrence.

At the same time, Zannettou said he expects to be informed about “who these business owners and professionals are who may be making these hires and potentially engaging in what is described in the video,” if the allegations are proven.

Zannettou emphasised that “it must be made clear that young British people ought to know that after Brexit they are allowed to be employed and work in Ayia Napa”.

He said that if exploitation exists, the video or police evidence will reveal it, adding: “I do not want to judge or prejudge anything until the investigations are carried out and the final results are obtained”.

“Everyone travelling from Britain knows whether they can legally work here or not. At the same time, Ayia Napa employers bear responsibility, since they hire these young people despite knowing it is illegal and irregular to employ Britons,” Zannetou stressed.