The implementation of the EU-funded ReTour programme, designed to strengthen the resilience of small and medium-sized enterprises in the tourism sector across the Mediterranean, has officially begun, including in Cyprus.

According to an announcement by the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI), the project, titled ‘Creating Resilient SMEs in the Tourism Sector (ReTour)’, is led by the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering of the National Technical University of Athens.

It is funded under the Interreg NEXT MED programme, with a total budget of €1.83 million, of which €1.63 million, 89 per cent, is contributed by the European Union.

The initiative aims to support tourism SMEs in adapting to an increasingly volatile operating environment, marked by recurring crises, seasonal pressures, climate change and wider geopolitical developments.

At the same time, ReTour seeks to enhance long-term competitiveness by promoting innovation, cross-border cooperation and targeted skills development.

To this end, participating businesses will gain access to advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain, alongside tools and practices linked to sustainable development.

The project is expected to help SMEs modernise operations, improve decision-making and build more resilient business models.

ReTour will run for 30 months and is being implemented in six countries, which are Greece, Cyprus, Jordan, Italy, Turkey and Lebanon.

The consortium brings together nine partners, supported by eight associated partners, reinforcing the project’s link with the tourism market and the wider regional ecosystem.

Cyprus is represented by the University of Nicosia Research Foundation and the CSTI.

The programme’s activities include research and mapping of SME needs, the development of an Innovation Centre in the form of a digital knowledge and networking platform, and targeted support for technology adoption.

In addition, customised implementation plans and pilot actions will be rolled out, alongside initiatives aimed at strengthening human resources and organisational resilience.

The project’s kick-off meeting was held in Athens on January 7 and 8, 2026, at Athen’s University premises, bringing together all partners to agree on the initial action plan and the next implementation steps.