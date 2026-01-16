Cyprus emerged as one of the leading industrial performers in the European Union in November 2025, recording a substantial 10.5 per cent increase in output compared to the same month the previous year.

According to initial estimates from Eurostat, the island secured the second-highest annual growth rate across the entire bloc, trailing only Ireland.

This surge comes as seasonally adjusted industrial production across the broader euro area and the EU showed more modest monthly improvements of 0.7 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

During the previous month of October 2025, industrial production had grown by 0.7 per cent in the euro area and 0.2 per cent in the EU.

When comparing the broader annual figures for November 2025 against November 2024, the euro area witnessed an overall increase of 2.5 per cent, while the EU saw a rise of 2.2 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the euro area experienced varying results across different industrial groupings. Intermediate goods increased by 0.3 per cent and capital goods rose by 2.8 per cent.

However, energy production decreased by 2.2 per cent, while durable consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods fell by 1.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

Looking at the yearly performance for the euro area, capital goods saw a 3.6 per cent rise and non-durable consumer goods grew by 3.4 per cent.

Intermediate goods also increased by 1.1 per cent and energy rose by 0.5 per cent. In contrast, durable consumer goods suffered a decline of 2.1 per cent over the twelve-month period.

The wider EU showed similar sectoral patterns in November 2025. Monthly figures indicated that capital goods increased by 2.5 per cent, while intermediate goods remained stable.

Declines were noted in energy by 1.7 per cent, durable consumer goods by 1.8 per cent, and non-durable consumer goods by 1.2 per cent.

On an annual scale, the EU recorded a 4.0 per cent increase in capital goods and a 2.6 per cent rise in non-durable consumer goods.

Intermediate goods edged up by 0.9 per cent. Conversely, energy production dropped by 0.3 per cent and durable consumer goods fell by 2.9 per cent compared to November 2024.

While Cyprus saw strong annual gains, other member states faced a more difficult month.

The highest monthly increases in November 2025 were recorded in Estonia at 6.0 per cent, Lithuania at 5.8 per cent, and Czechia at 2.3 per cent.

On the other end of the spectrum, the largest monthly decreases were observed in Luxembourg at 7.3 per cent, Denmark at 5.1 per cent, and Portugal at 3.0 per cent.

In terms of annual comparisons, the strongest growth was seen in Ireland with an increase of 10.6 per cent, followed closely by Cyprus at 10.5 per cent and Croatia at 8.8 per cent.

These figures stood in stark contrast to the largest annual decreases reported in Bulgaria at 9.3 per cent, Malta at 8.2 per cent, and Hungary at 5.5 per cent.

Seasonally adjusted industrial production increased by 0.7 per cent in the euro area and by 0.2 per cent in the EU, Eurostat reported.

Reflecting on the wider annual trajectory, Eurostat added that industrial production increased by 2.5 per cent in the euro area and by 2.2 per cent in the EU.