Deputy Ministry of Shipping director general Theodoulos Mesimeris expects that the new comprehensive strategy to prevent, monitor, and respond to marine pollution will be ready before the summer season begins.

Speaking to Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), Mesimeris clarified that the objective is to finally establish a clear coordination mechanism, with well-defined responsibilities and timelines, so that every involved authority knows exactly what actions to take, both preventively and in the event of a crisis.

This effort, however, did not emerge in a vacuum. The starting point dates back to January 2024, when the Council of Ministers decided to coordinate, at a central level, the issue of preventing and responding to incidents of marine pollution.

At the time, Mesimeris explained that “there was intense deliberation over who should assume the role of coordinator, as well as which services and institutional stakeholders could provide meaningful support for this critical objective.”

Ultimately, the Council of Ministers decided that coordination would be entrusted to the director general of the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, supported by a group of representatives from co-relevant ministries and services which, in any case, have statutory responsibilities in matters of environmental protection, monitoring and enforcement of legislation.

It was, Mesimeris noted, “something unprecedented for the Deputy Ministry of Shipping”, as in several instances, particularly with regard to land-based sources of pollution, the required expertise was lacking.

Some initial steps had already been taken. The previous director general convened the technical committee that was established on several occasions.

However, with the assumption of duties by Mesimeris, who brings significant experience and expertise from his tenure at the department of environment, expectations have risen noticeably.

“The workload and responsibility are now greater,” he remarked, noting that he has already begun an extensive round of consultations.

Within this broader context, the new director general has already met with the civil administrator of the British bases of Akrotiri, Giorgos Kiteos, as he explained that the bases have carried out significant work in this field.

At the same time, he is planning a nationwide series of meetings with mayors of areas that have faced or continue to face pollution issues, such as Ayia Napa, Paralimni and Paphos, as well as the wider Limassol area, before also hearing in detail the views of the members of the committee.

Against this background, the timeline is clear. Before the summer, an action plan must be prepared as the product of collective effort. This will be submitted as a proposal to the Shipping Deputy Minister, Marina Hadjimanolis, with the aim of being presented to the Council of Ministers for approval.

The plan will include specific actions, clearly defined responsibilities and timelines, covering the entire spectrum, from prevention and monitoring to control and the handling of a pollution incident should one arise.

Particular emphasis is placed on strengthening the monitoring of bathing waters. As Mesimeris revealed, his intention is to increase the frequency of sampling so that, instead of once every fifteen days, as currently, it will be carried out on a weekly basis.

At the same time, the plan includes the use of technology, through the deployment of drones in cooperation with EMSA, the European Maritime Safety Agency, which will be able to detect overloading of the sea or pollution slicks.

Beyond monitoring, an important key of the plan is the strengthening of inspections, particularly in Limassol, where issues requiring attention have been identified.

These range from infrastructure such as stormwater pipelines discharging into the sea, for example, licensed water discharges from the basements of high-rise buildings, to areas such as the Akrotiri Salt Lake.

Similar attention is also being given to vessels, as Mesimeris stresses that in areas such as Paralimni and Ayia Napa, illegal practices involving the discharge of sewage have been observed, a matter of extreme seriousness for tourist destinations.

At the same time, Mesimeris makes it clear that the new scheme will not alter any existing institutional competences.

It is, he concluded, “a coordinating, not an executive mechanism, aimed at more effective implementation of environmental legislation, the curbing of illegality and the assurance that, should a problem arise, everyone will know clearly what needs to be done”.