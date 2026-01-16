Finance Minister Makis Keravnos will travel to Brussels on January 18 to participate in the Eurogroup session and chair the ECOFIN Council meetings, where eurozone economic priorities and member state recovery plans will be addressed.

According to an official announcement from the Finance Ministry, Keravnos will begin his schedule on Monday, January 19, by attending a Eurogroup meeting that focuses on the adoption of the Euro by Bulgaria.

Following this update, the gathered ministers will exchange views on the economic policy priorities for the Eurozone for 2026, utilising recommendations issued by the European Commission in November as a primary basis.

The session will also include a briefing on the results of recent G7 finance meetings, while France, holding the body’s presidency for 2026, will present its specific objectives.

A discussion regarding the candidacies for the vice-presidency of the European Central Bank (ECB) is also expected to take place before the day concludes.

On Tuesday, January 20, Keravnos will take the chair to preside over the ECOFIN Council proceedings.

The session is scheduled to open with an exchange of views regarding the work programme for economic and fiscal matters under the Cyprus Presidency, following a formal presentation by Keravnos.

The finance ministers will subsequently discuss the ongoing economic and fiscal impact resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Furthermore, the ministers are prepared to adopt revised Recovery and Resilience Plans for Spain, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Finland.

As part of the 2026 European Semester for economic policy coordination within the European Union, the ministers will adopt conclusions regarding the 2026 Alert Mechanism Report.

This report identifies which member states require in-depth analyses to determine if they are affected by macroeconomic imbalances that would necessitate specific policy actions.

To conclude the session, a decision will be adopted to initiate an excessive deficit procedure for Finland.