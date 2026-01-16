Euro area services production rises by 0.3 per cent in October

Services production across the euro area and the EU experienced a steady increase of 0.3 per cent in October 2025 as the sector continued its upward trajectory despite varied performances across different member states, according to initial estimates released by Eurostat.

This monthly rise follows a more modest growth of 0.1 per cent in the euro area during September 2025, while production in the wider EU had remained stable during that same period.

On an annual basis, the figures show a more robust expansion, with services production increasing by 2.1 per cent in both the euro area and the EU compared with October 2024.

Within the euro area‘s specific industries, the monthly results were mixed, as accommodation and food services grew by 0.7 per cent and professional, scientific and technical activities rose by 0.8 per cent.

Information and communication saw a slight uptick of 0.2 per cent, while administrative and support services increased by 0.6 per cent between September and October 2025.

Conversely, some sectors faced a downturn, with transportation and storage falling by 0.7 per cent and real estate activities decreasing by 0.9 per cent.

The broader EU market mirrored these trends closely, as accommodation and food services increased by 0.9 per cent and information and communication rose by 0.4 per cent.

Both professional, scientific and technical activities and administrative and support services in the EU grew by 0.6 per cent, while transportation and storage and real estate activities both declined by 0.9 per cent.

Among the member states with available data, the highest monthly increases were recorded in Luxembourg, which surged by 14.7 per cent, followed by Latvia at 2.1 per cent and Bulgaria at 1.9 per cent.

The most significant monthly decreases were observed in Slovenia, which fell by 3.5 per cent, while Greece and Slovakia saw contractions of 1.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively.

When examining the year-on-year data for the euro area, information and communication led the growth with a 4.4 per cent increase compared to October 2024.

Other annual gains in the euro area included a 2.4 per cent rise in accommodation and food services, while professional, scientific and technical activities and administrative and support services both grew by 1.9 per cent.

Transportation and storage saw a 0.8 per cent annual increase, while real estate activities grew by a marginal 0.6 per cent.

In the EU, the annual comparison showed information and communication rising by 4.5 per cent and accommodation and food services increasing by 2.5 per cent.

The highest annual increases among member states took place in Greece, which jumped by 16.9 per cent, Lithuania at 10.1 per cent, and Poland at 5.5 per cent.

In contrast, the largest annual decreases were observed in Luxembourg, where production fell by 3.0 per cent, Hungary at 2.0 per cent, and Denmark at 0.8 per cent.