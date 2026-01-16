Kinisis Ventures closed the final quarter of 2025 with its Fund I and Fund II portfolios demonstrating significant operational maturity and disciplined execution across the technology spectrum, ranging from artificial intelligence to biomaterials.

According to the venture capital firm’s year-end review, the period was defined by a transition toward sustainable revenue generation and clearer paths to international scale for its diverse group of investee companies.

At Threedium, the year represented a “defining inflection point” as the company transitioned into a scaled, intelligent 3D GenAI infrastructure platform.

Led by chief executive Mike Charalambous Angelides, the firm delivered 42 per cent year-on-year growth in monthly recurring revenue while maintaining a 97 per cent retention rate among enterprise clients.

The company, which serves global blue-chip brands such as LVMH, L’Oréal, and Diageo, also made the strategic decision to sunset its Studio operations to focus on a high-margin licensing model.

On December 15, 2025, Threedium soft-launched its JulianNXT 3D GenAI model, which saw more than 2,100 sign-ups within five days, positioning the firm for cash-flow positivity by September 2026.

Meanwhile, Embio Diagnostics, under chief executive Constantinos Loizou, shifted its focus toward recurring revenues and platform consolidation.

The company’s airbeld and EOS devices reached new levels of maturity, with built-in data storage and AI capabilities that allow for real-time risk identification and pattern analysis.

Following a successful marketing campaign featuring Sasha Vezenkov that garnered over one million views, Embio expanded its footprint to 15 countries, including Jordan, Kuwait, and South Africa.

At Ascanio, chief executive Minas Kyriakou oversaw the conversion of immersive XR technology into tangible enterprise use cases, particularly for high-risk, asset-intensive environments.

A key driver for Ascanio has been its partnership with TK Interactive, which provides the geographic reach to support multi-region deployments across Europe and the MENA region.

The company has successfully extended its platform into live operational environments, including early deployments onboard vessels for remote support and real-time decision-making.

In the biomaterials sector, Promed Bioscience and chief executive Costas Pitsilides successfully raised €1.25 million to expand production capacity.

The funding will support the installation of new custom-made equipment and a clean-room facility in space secured from ASBIS, facilitating the production of high-purity collagen biomaterials.

Education technology firm Heroes Made, led by Maria Lavithi Howard, focused its 2025 efforts on validating go-to-market assumptions without external funding.

The company has now formalised partnerships with representatives in six US states and is in the final stages of the TIPS Award process to streamline school district purchasing.

In the field of assistive technology, IREROBOT achieved significant milestones under chief executive Evagoras Xydas, particularly in Nigeria.

The company’s ACETT tactile wearable for the Deaf received a formal endorsement from the Ondo State Ministry of Education following successful real-world testing.

IREROBOT also gained international recognition at Web Summit Lisbon 2025 as an Impact Startup, securing its first commercial order for devices to be pilot-tested in the United States.

In the energy sector, Hydrogen Energy Systems (HES), led by Scott Waite, entered a strategic partnership with ZEME Eco Fuels & Alloys in Limassol.

The collaboration aims to use recycled aluminium to produce hydrogen, with ZEME serving as the first client and testing ground for the firm’s first prototype reactor.

For Darefore, chief executive Marios Kyriakou described Q4 2025 as the conclusion of a defining year focused on refinement and reliability for its athletic performance tools.

The company continued to validate its Darefore Running algorithms with elite ambassadors like Matt Hanson and Panayiotis Bitados, while seeking €500,000 in funding to accelerate research and development.

Finally, EQQU and chief executive Dmitriy Poltatsev accelerated toward the launch of their screenless wearable jewellery following pre-seed top-up funding.

The company is currently finalising patent filings for its proprietary smart bracelet solution and plans a pre-launch campaign targeting early adopters in the UK and EU markets.