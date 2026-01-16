One person ended up in hospital after a series of fights among female students in Paphos, it was made known on Friday.

The incidents happened on Tuesday, when two students got into an argument outside their high school in Paphos.

Reporter said two girls aged 15 and 14 had been arguing during breaktime and that the incident stopped there.

After school, the 15-year-old allegedly assaulted the 14-year-old’s sister – also 15. The 14-year-old girl then joined the fight.

Later that day, the 15-year-old’s mother, accompanied by her daughter, went to the two sisters’ house and hit the 15-year-old sister.

All involved were taken to Paphos general hospital. The two sisters were discharged and the 15-year-old was treated overnight.

Police investigations are ongoing.