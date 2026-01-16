Oliver Glasner on Friday said he will leave Crystal Palace after his contract expires at the end of the season, with the Austrian manager adding that the Premier League club’s captain Marc Guehi is also set to depart.

Glasner guided Palace to victory in the FA Cup last season, the first major trophy of their 164-year-old history, as well as the Community Shield in August.

The 51-year-old’s success at Palace has made him a key target for other clubs and he has been linked with the top job at Manchester United.

“A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve (Parish) in October, the international break,” Glasner told reporters.

“We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract. We agreed at the time it was the best to keep it between us. It’s the best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months…

“I haven’t spoken to any other club, I told the players that and promised them today I will give my best to give the best season in Crystal Palace history, the best points tally in history.”

Palace are 13th in the league standings with 28 points from 21 matches and have qualified for the Conference League knockout round’s playoffs.

“We are now four points better off than we were at this stage of the season and we will do everything to bring another trophy back to Selhurst Park,” Glasner said.

“We had the Conference League draw today, we will play Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia in the playoff draw and I had a look at the draw tree, it’ll be quite interesting who we could play in our section.”

GUEHI DEAL IN FINAL STAGES

Palace travel to Sunderland on Saturday, where Glasner will not be able to call upon defender Guehi.

The 25-year-old was linked with a move to Manchester City earlier on Friday, with British media reporting that a deal had been agreed in principle.

Asked about Guehi’s future, Glasner said: “I can’t confirm the club because it is not done but is in the final stages and the result is Marc doesn’t play tomorrow for us.”

England international Guehi is out of contract at the end of the season. He was due to join Premier League champions Liverpool for a reported fee of 35 million pounds last year before the deal fell through.

Guehi’s acquisition will bolster City manager Pep Guardiola’s options at the back, following injuries to defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias this month.